Success is driven by vision and curated by investors: Dhavse positions himself as industry’s “advocate in government”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra signalled a sharper industrial push on Thursday as chief minister’s chief advisor Kaustubh Dhavse unveiled a logistics-oriented expansion plan aimed at strengthening Marathwada and Vidarbha’s role in the state economy. Speaking at the 6th CEO Conclave of the Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Dhavse outlined a roadmap that includes developing 12 dry ports along the Samruddhi Expressway to convert the corridor into a high-capacity trade route.

Dhavse said Marathwada alone holds the potential to add nearly $35 billion to Maharashtra’s growth trajectory and assured industry that their concerns would receive direct government attention. Identifying himself as the sector’s “advocate in government,” he noted that the Jalna dry port is nearing completion and is expected to be operational within half a year. He added that work on a proposed bulk drug park and a network of logistics hubs is moving ahead swiftly. CMIA was urged to prepare a detailed regional capacity report within the next six months to help the state pitch for major anchor investments. In a moderated discussion led by CMIA honorary secretary Mihir Soundalgekar, Dhavse spoke about transitioning from corporate strategy to public administration and the challenges of executing large-scale development in a federal governance framework. State minister Atul Save reiterated the government’s intent to boost infrastructure in Sambhajinagar, noting that Auric’s performance has cleared the path for its next phases. He said the chief minister recently fast-tracked approvals for key demands ring road issues, the proposed greenfield Pune highway link, and urgent repairs to internal industrial roads reflecting the administration’s commitment to industry-focused problem-solving. Earlier, CMIA president Utsav Machhar pointed to the region’s accelerating industrial shift, with automobiles, e-mobility, and engineering emerging as core strengths. He said CMIA has submitted plans for an integrated IT–ITeS and R&D ecosystem under the CSN Tech initiative and has pushed for national-level institutions such as IIT, IIM, and defence-related clusters to elevate Marathwada’s competitiveness. Industry leaders echoed optimism about the region’s trajectory. Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella spoke about India’s expanding scientific capabilities. Ajanta Pharma’s Yogesh Agrawal recounted the company’s rise from a modest beginning in Pachod to a Rs 5,000-crore enterprise. JSW Greentech CEO Sumit Mittal announced plans to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Sambhajinagar with an annual capacity of five lakh units. Ather Energy COO Sanjeev Kumar Singh outlined organisational shifts required to support India’s transition to clean mobility. The conclave concluded under the guidance of CMIA’s office-bearers and committees, whose coordinated efforts shaped the event into a platform for forward-looking industrial dialogue.