Successful bone marrow transplant in blood cancer patient

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Care Ciigma Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar claimed that it has accomplished the difficult bone marrow transplant in a 55 years old lady patient, which is the first of this kind of surgery in the Marathwada region.

Briefing the press, chief managing director Dr. Unmesh Takalkar said, the cancer patients from the region earlier had to go to the metro cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad for the bone marrow transplant. Now, a successful bone marrow transplant had been done at Care Ciigma Hospital. The surgery was performed through the prime minister's funds. Hematologist Dr Shruti Toshniwal and her team performed the transplant.

Dr Toshniwal said that the patient had severe blood cancer and he was administered Kemo therapy, but her cancer further increased. Hence, it was decided to conduct the bone marrow transplant. The patient has completely recovered from the blood cancer, she said.

Blood cancer is caused due to previous diseases or due to genetic aspects. The only way to prevent blood cancer is to live a healthy life by eating nutritious food and doing exercises regularly, Dr Toshniwal said.

Director Dr Manisha Takalkar, HCOO Manoj Roy, medical superintendent Dr Ajay Rotte and others were present during the press meet.