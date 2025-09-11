Successful students of CS-Executive & Professional Progs felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) felicitated students who secured outstanding achievements in the Executive and Professional Programmes in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Raosaheb Bawaskar, a faculty member of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), was the chief guest. He inspired the students with his insights on academic excellence, professional ethics, and the evolving role of Company Secretaries in modern governance and compliance.

Mridul Shrikant Damani, who secured 11th All India Rank in the Executive Stage was also felicitated. Chapter chairman CS Mahesh Dube congratulated the achievers and emphasised the value of persistence, dedication, and ethical conduct in the professional journey ahead.

Those who were present included CS Gaurav Varma (Vice Chairman), CS Saishwar Vyas– (Secretary), CS Someshchandra Kale (Treasurer), CS Komal Mutha, CS Vipul Sharma and CS Rashmi Gangwal (members).