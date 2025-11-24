Sudarshan Solar enters solar panel manufacturing;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sudarshan Solar, well-known in solar energy solutions since 1989, has launched its own solar panel manufacturing unit in the city, marking a major expansion in its operations. The fully automated plant, inaugurated on 24 November 2025, has an annual production capacity of 250 MW and will manufacture MNRE- and BIS-certified panels.

The new facility was inaugurated by joint secretary of Ramakrishna Math & Mission, Belur Math, Kolkata,Swami Bodhasaranandaji Maharaj and head of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Swami Vishnupadanandaji Maharaj. Senior company leaders including founder director Sanjay Appa Bargaje, Anjali Jintoorkar, Sangeeta Bargaje, Sanjay Jintoorkar, along with other directors, employees, and distributors from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states were present.

Sudarshan Solar, known for its ISI-certified products and India’s first ‘Three-Star’ rated solar water heaters, has earlier received national recognition for “Highest Sales” and “Best Service.” The company currently operates through a network of more than 350 dealers across India.

With the commissioning of this new plant, Sudarshan Solar aims to offer high-quality, reliable solar rooftop systems using its own panels at affordable prices. Dignitaries praised the company’s move as a significant step at a time when demand for clean and sustainable energy is rapidly rising.