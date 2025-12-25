Sudden inspection by hospital chief on holiday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Shivaji Sukre conducted an inspection of the accident department and super specialty hospital on Thursday afternoon. The chief’s unexpected visit on a holiday created a rush among the staff. With the OPD closed, 90 patients had already visited the medicine section of the accident department by noon. Dr Sukre gave instructions to ensure timely treatment for each patient. Staff at the super specialty hospital were instructed to immediately report any medicines running low. Dr Prashant Gajbhare, Dr Nachiket Shere, Dr Umeshkumar Ravi, and Dr Akanksha Chikara were present during the visit.