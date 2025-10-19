Sudden midnight inspection by the Dean of GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At around 12:30 am on Saturday, the head of GMCH Dr. Shivaji Sukre, conducted a surprise inspection. During the visit, he reviewed the drinking water facilities, cleanliness of toilets, and lighting in the hospital. It was observed that the men’s restroom lacked proper lighting and was unhygienic. Dr. Sukre addressed the concerned staff, giving instructions to improve the situation immediately.

Between 12:30 am and 2:15 am, Dr. Sukre visited 20 rooms in the surgical building, as well as the Accident & Emergency Department, Maternity Ward, NICU, and other critical areas. He reviewed emergency services available at night, availability of medicines, and other essential facilities.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of the Resident Medical Officer, security personnel, and other staff.