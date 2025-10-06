Sufi-saints teach only humanism: Nitin Sawant Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ In the country and especially in Maharashtra, the work of spreading hatred by creating divisions between castes and religions is going on on a large scale. No religion, no saint or Sufi has given us this teaching. All have given us the same teaching, which is humanism. We will never allow social harmony to be disturbed, for this, Kirtankars have taken to the street” said members of Sadbhavana Manch while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Kirtankar Nitin Sawant Maharaj (Parbhani), Anant Bhavere (BAMCEF), Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, Dr Salman Makram Siddiqui, Dr Rafiq Parnerkar, Engineer Wajid Qadri and Adil Madni were present at the briefing.

They said that no religion or great man supports violence and during the last few years, a rift is being created in the society by misusing the words of saints and great men.

“Prophet Hazrat Mohammad taught the whole world about humanism. He himself said that one’s neighbour should not sleep hungry. To bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, he (the prophet) introduced the wonderful system of Zakat. Interest money was made ‘haram’ to prevent the exploitation of the poor. Why not love such a great man? What is wrong if I say ‘I love Mohammad? said Kirtankar Nitin Sawant Maharaj

He also questioned how appropriate it is to file a case against someone and put them in jail based on that.