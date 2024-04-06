Sugarcane labourer brutally kills better half

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a fit of anger, a sugarcane-cutter brutally killed his wife, over a petty old reason, at Sindon village on Friday midnight. He beat her mercilessly and broke three sticks till she died.

The name of the deceased is Jyoti Prakash Borde (20), while the name of the accused husband is Prakash Murlidhar Borde (25).

A native of a village in Jalna district, Jyoti was married to Prakash two years ago. The couple was staying in Sindon village and were earning their livelihood by working as sugarcane labourers. The duo used to stay out of the home for most of the period for the work. A few days ago, they had gone to cut sugar cane at a village in Ambad tehsil. They had returned home recently.

On Friday night, the couple had khichdi for dinner. After supper Prakash picked a quarrel with his wife. Their one-year-old son was sleeping nearby. The heated arguments and quarrels reached their peak and in a fit of anger, Prakash started beating Jyoti with anything available to him at the spot. He started beating his wife with sticks. He broke three sticks while beating Jyoti. She sustained grave injuries and was bleeding profusely. Prakash did not stop here. He picked an axe, unassembled its stick, and started hitting her head repeatedly. Prakash stopped beating when he noticed that there was no movement from his wife lying on the floor.

Walked 20 km and surrendered to the police

As soon as Prakash realised that his wife had been dead. He immediately lifted his little son and handed him to the neighbour and reached Chikalthana police station by walking 20 km on foot. He confessed before the police that he had killed his wife. Acting upon the information, police inspector Ravikiran Darwade and PSI Satish Pandit reached the murder spot for inspection. Meanwhile, the relatives rushed Jyoti to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the doctors on duty declared her dead on examination. It is learnt that Prakash’s father had died and he was working in SRPF.