Suhas Dasharath’s sentence stayed; Bail granted until petition disposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court, led by Justice Rohit Joshi (on leave), has stayed the sentence awarded to political and social activist Suhas Dasharath in a cheque dishonour case. The court has granted him bail and issued notices to the respondents, pending the disposal of the petition, scheduled for May 27, 2025.

Case background

The complaint was filed by Kailas Aher, a land trader, against Dasharath over an incomplete land transaction. When Aher demanded a refund, Dasharath issued a cheque which later bounced. Following no response to formal notices, Aher filed a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The First Class Magistrate sentenced Dasharath to one year simple imprisonment and ordered compensation of Rs. 45 lakh. On appeal, the Sessions Court reduced the imprisonment to six months but upheld the compensation order.

High court submission:

Dasharath, represented by Advocate Girish Kulkarni, filed a criminal petition challenging the orders. During the hearing, it was submitted that out of the Rs. 45 lakh, Rs. 9 lakh has already been deposited. The remaining Rs. 36 lakh is to be paid in eight installments of Rs. 4 lakh every 15 days, with Rs. 4 lakh due by May 31, 2025, and the balance by September 30, 2025.

Accepting this proposal, the High Court stayed the sentences. The complainant, Kailas Aher, has been permitted to apply for withdrawal of the deposited amount. The next hearing is scheduled for September 30, 2025.