Suhas Khedgikar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Suhas Sushant Khedgikar, a retired professor from the Electrical Engineering Department of the Government College of Engineering (GCE) of the city and resident of Niranjan Society-Tilaknagar, Dargah Road, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday.

He did teaching at GCE and Polytechnics in Pune, Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He was also a member of the State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research and participated in the production of school-level technical subject textbooks in Marathi. He was 82 and leaves behind wife, a son, a daughter-in-law, grandchildren and an extended family. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium this afternoon.