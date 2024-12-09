Suicide in Cantonment Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man committed suicide by hanging himself with a saree from a ceiling fan at his home. The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon in the Prabuddhanagar area of the Cantonment. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Dandge (43, Prabuddhanagar). He was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has been registered at the Cantonment Police Station.