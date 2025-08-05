Sujit More gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sujit More in Computer Science.

He submitted his thesis titled 'Architecting Cloud Computing Infrastructure, Applications and Systems for Academic Institutes' under the guidance of Dr Santosh Lomte, the research guide.

Sujit is faculty from the Department of Computer Science, Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, MGM University.