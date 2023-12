Sumanbai Bhandari passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sumanbai alias Laxmibai Prabhakarrao Bhandari (82, Pride Enigma, Sutgiri Chowk) on Saturday morning. She leaves behind three sons (Rajendra, Jitendra and Narendra), one daughter (Seema) and an extended family. The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium.