Summer Camp at Winchester School

Aurangabad, May 18: Winchester International English School is holding a summer camp for the students. The school is providing swimming, skating, wushu/Karate, football, cricket, aerobics, Art and Craft and Interactive games on synthetic turf. Muddasir Wahab and Yasmin are spending time with the students to make the activities enjoyable, said principal/director Dr Afsar Khan. A large number of students are enjoying this facility.