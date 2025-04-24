Summer skills courses for students of 10th, 11th & 12th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will conduct ‘Summer Skill certificate courses to help students of 10th, 11th and 12th standard improve their skills. The participants of this course will be awarded a certificate and two credits by the university.

There will be a nominal admission fee for each course. The university administration has appealed to students to register in large numbers for the summer skill courses. For more information, visit the website www.mgmu.ac.in.

The courses included Basics of Fashion Design and Styling, Website Designing and Development, Introduction to Game Design and Development, Smart Skills – Microsoft Office (Basic to Advanced), Photography and Editing, Videography and Editing, Singing, Musical Instruments, German, French, Japanese, Arabic Language Learning, Theatre, Acting and Film, 3D Design and Printing and Drone Building, Flying and Its Technology.