Sun to Human – “New Perspective” camp draws strong response in the City

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 31, 2025 22:20 IST2025-12-31T22:20:11+5:302025-12-31T22:20:11+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A six-day “New Perspective” camp, organised by the Sun to Human Foundation in association with the Sabka Mangal Hoy Re Foundation, was held at Jabinda Ground, Beed Bypass Road, from 25 to 30 December. The sessions took place every morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 am, with additional evening sessions from 27 to 29 December.
Over six days, sessions focused on human anatomy, the role of mental balance, and the influence of spiritual and yogic practices on daily life. Param Alay Ji guided participants on methods to manage emotional stress, internal discipline, and personal awareness.
Organisers said around 4,000 citizens participated in person, while approximately 1,500 watched online. They provided what they described as an “invisible breakfast” – prepared from a variety of fruits to attendees each day. Waste handling at the venue was managed through monitored collection; the organisers estimate handling five metric tonnes during the event.
Support was extended by volunteers and several local business groups. Representatives said the camp aimed to offer a different approach to mental and physical wellbeing rather than conventional lectures.
Health tips shared at the Camp
Control thoughts before reacting
Learn to disconnect from negative experiences
Practice internal devotion rather than external display
Build discipline from small, daily habits
