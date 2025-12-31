Sun to Human – “New Perspective” camp draws strong response in the City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A six-day “New Perspective” camp, organised by the Sun to Human Foundation in association with the Sabka Mangal Hoy Re Foundation, was held at Jabinda Ground, Beed Bypass Road, from 25 to 30 December. The sessions took place every morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 am, with additional evening sessions from 27 to 29 December.

Over six days, sessions focused on human anatomy, the role of mental balance, and the influence of spiritual and yogic practices on daily life. Param Alay Ji guided participants on methods to manage emotional stress, internal discipline, and personal awareness.

Organisers said around 4,000 citizens participated in person, while approximately 1,500 watched online. They provided what they described as an “invisible breakfast” – prepared from a variety of fruits to attendees each day. Waste handling at the venue was managed through monitored collection; the organisers estimate handling five metric tonnes during the event.

Support was extended by volunteers and several local business groups. Representatives said the camp aimed to offer a different approach to mental and physical wellbeing rather than conventional lectures.

Health tips shared at the Camp

Control thoughts before reacting

Learn to disconnect from negative experiences

Practice internal devotion rather than external display

Build discipline from small, daily habits

Use breath and posture to stabilise the mind