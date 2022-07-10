Sunday comes as a rainy day for the citizens

21.8 mm rainfall recorded till 3 pm

Aurangabad, July 10:

After a brief lull, the city on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours. It started raining in the city at around Saturday midnight and continued till 3 pm on Sunday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 21.9 mm rainfall in 15 hours. The continuous downpour made the citizens stay indoors.

There were brief spells of rain throughout the day on Saturday. It started raining again around 12 in the night. The rainfall was intermittent, but continued for several hours. About 8.9 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am on Sunday. The rain stopped for half an hour and again started at around 9 in the morning. It continued raining lightly till 3 pm.

The Chikalthana observatory recorded 14.1 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The morning rains had created a pleasant atmosphere in the city. As citizens preferred to stay indoors, the roads remained free of traffic. Also, many families enjoyed the holiday by visiting tourist spots and hills surrounding the city to make the most of the showers.