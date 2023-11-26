Sunday market gets low footfall in first week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC)'s decision to hold the Monday market at Shahnoormiya Dargah chowk on Sunday has met with a lukewarm response in its first week. The weekly bazaar has been held in the old Mondha area only on Sundays for many years, hence there was a low footfall of customers to this new Sunday market.

The closure of the road to Beed Bypass due to ongoing railway underpass work has also added to the traffic congestion in the Shahnoormiya Dargah area, particularly in the morning and evening. The municipal administration's move to shift the market to Sunday was an attempt to ease traffic congestion, but it has also inconvenienced traders and customers who are accustomed to the traditional Monday market schedule.

Traders expressed hope that the new Sunday market will gain traction in the coming weeks as more people become aware of the change. However, they acknowledged that the low footfall in the first week was a setback.

Citizens have also expressed mixed reactions to the new Sunday market. Some welcomed the change, while others preferred the convenience of the old Monday market.