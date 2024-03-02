Sunehri Mahal to restore its glory

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has okayed the proposal of granting funds to the tune of Rs 3.93 crore to undertake the renovation and preservation of the heritage ‘Sunehri Mahal’ on March 1.

Situated on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), the heritage is visited by domestic tourists and others in healthy numbers.

The assistant director (Department of State Archaeology), Amol Gote confirmed the development saying, “ We will be utilising the funds to restore and keep intact the beauty of the protected heritage. There are minor damages at a few places due to lightening. Besides, regular preservation works, we will also be undertaking the water-proofing of the heritage.”

It is believed that Sardar Pahadsingh of Bundelkhand would have been built between 1651 and 1653. This 900-year-old heritage structure attracts visitors for its many unique features including the yesteryear golden colour floral painting panels on the wall.

The first floor of the heritage has the office of DoSA, while the regional museum exists on the ground floor. The display of old multiple numbers of cannons, swords-rifles of different designs and sizes, and other ancient artifacts and remnants are eye-catching displays for the visitors.