Sunil Pawde president of MSEB officers association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The new executive body of Maharashtra State Electricity Board Officers Association in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone has been announced recently. Sunil Pawde has been unanimously elected as president, Sagar Chavan as vice president and Ganesh Bodhare as secretary.

A meeting was recently held at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone level to convey the various issues of the members to the administration. General secretary Sanjay Khade, deputy general secretary Pranesh Shirsath and credit society secretary Dilip Pawar were present on this occasion. They declared the new executive body of the association.

The rest of the office bearers are as follows Dr Shivaji Tikande (executive chairman), Rohit Thakur (organising secretary), Nitin Padaswan, Amol Bahekar, Vishal Kasliwal and Prakash Jagtap (joint secretaries), Pankaj Udawant (treasurer), Kanchan Rajwade, Swati Gadekar, Madhuri Davne and Pooja Bhosale (women representatives), Chandrakant Khade, Vishwas Patil, Prakash Chandge and Pravin Gaikwad (advisors).