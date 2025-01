Sunil Ramchandra Deshmukh passes away at 66

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sunil Ramchandra Rao Deshmukh(66) passed away unexpectedly on Thursday at 11.30 am at his residence in DSK Vishwadhayari, Pune.

Deshmukh, a resident of Beed Bypass, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had a long career with CTR Company, where he worked for 30 years as a vendor. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and four brothers. The funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am in Dhayari, Pune.