Sunil Sutavane elected to NIPM's national council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the recent National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) national election, Sunil Sutavane emerged victorious unopposed. He will serve as a member representing the Western Region on NIPM's national council for the 2023-2025 term. Sutavane's election has garnered congratulations from all quarters, with office-bearers and members of NIPM extending their best wishes.