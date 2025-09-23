Super advancements at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) has become the first government hospital in the state to offer six super-specialty courses. Following this, the Super-Specialty Hospital (SSB) at the Government Medical College and Hospital, GMCH is now in the process of starting postgraduate courses in nine super-specialty branches. This proposal will create 25 seats across these super-specialty courses.

Currently, GMCH has 200 MD-MS (PG) seats. Recently, a proposal to increase 85 PG seats was sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC), and now preparations are underway to start DM courses in the Super-Specialty Hospital. Patients at GMCH already have access to super-specialty treatments in Cardiology, CVTS, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, and Urology. Now, under the guidance of Dr. Shivaji Sukre, the hospital has completed the necessary infrastructure for seven planned subjects along with two additional subjects, preparing a proposal for 25 seats across nine courses.

Proposed subjects and seats

DM Interventional Radiology – 6 seats

DM Critical Care – 5 seats

Cardiology, CVTS, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Urology – 2 seats each (total 14 seats)

Currently, the existing super-specialty courses at the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) include:

DM Onco Pathology

DM Medical Oncology

MCh Head-Neck Surgery

MCh Gynecological Oncology

DM Pediatric Oncology

MCh Surgical Oncology

Additionally, GMCH is the first in the state to start DM Neonatology. Once the newly proposed nine subjects are approved, GMCH will become a leading government medical college in the state.

Proposal to NMC

A proposal for 25 super-specialty seats across 9 subjects will be submitted to the NMC by October 31. The required number of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors are already available at the Super-Specialty Hospital to start these courses.

– Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Superintendent, GMCH

