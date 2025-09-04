‘Super mom day’ at GMCH: 78 safe deliveries in 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

GMCH witnessed an extraordinary day on September 3, which staff described as a “Super Mom Day” or a “Festival of Motherhood.” In just 24 hours, doctors and nurses at the hospital safely carried out 78 deliveries 61 normal and 17 caesarean. The arrival of twin girls added a special touch to the day’s celebrations.

Altogether, 38 girls and 42 boys were born, a balanced count. Only five newborns required NICU admission, while 15 high-risk pregnancies were managed without complications.

The feat was achieved under the guidance of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and HoD Dr Srinivas Gadappa, with tireless efforts by Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Prashant Bhingare, Dr Anurag Sonawane, Dr Rupali Gaikwad, Dr Seema Somwanshi, and a team of nurses supported by resident doctors and staff.

Deliveries rising each day

Expectant mothers from Sambhajinagar and surrounding districts flock to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH). While the hospital usually handles 50–60 deliveries a day, the number has now reached close to 80.

Call to focus on high-risk cases

“Routine deliveries should take place at municipal and district hospitals. GMCH must be reserved for high-risk pregnancies. Rising numbers are straining ward space,” said Dr. Gadappa.

