Super-speciality examination for patients with knee and joint pain on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A super-speciality orthopaedic examination has been organised for knee pain and joint pain patients by Lokmanya Hospital (Pune). Internationally renowned joint replacement specialist Dr Narendra Vaidya will examine patients suffering from knee pain, arthritis, and other bone-related issues at the Tapdiya Diagnostic Centre in Bansilalnagar, from 12 pm to 2 pm on November 23.

Dr Vaidya who is also the Managing Director of Lokmanya Hospital, through organising super-speciality OPDs in villages, guide patients on knee pain, back disorders, and spine issues, along with information about advanced treatments and examinations.

Patients are advised to bring their previous reports, X-rays, and other relevant reports when attending the examination. Knee pain is no longer a problem limited to elderly citizens; it is becoming increasingly common among younger people as well. Changing lifestyles and increasing body weight are contributing to more knee problems.

If knee issues are detected in the early stages, medication and exercise can provide relief. However, if there is cartilage wear in the knee, treatments like endoscopic procedures and PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) injections can be used. In the final stages, if there is severe wear or deformity, joint replacement surgery is often the only option. Significant progress in this field has been made with the use of robotic technology, which has proven successful. Dr Narendra Vaidya, a well-known expert, who has brought this technology to India and made it available to patients, will personally examine the patients.