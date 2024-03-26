Super specialty hospital undergoes inspection by dean

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The super specialty hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was inspected by dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, on Tuesday. During the visit, Dr Sukre interacted directly with patients to understand their experiences and the overall state of the hospital.

He was accompanied by the officer on special duty at the super specialty hospital Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Sukre inquired about the functionality and service status of various departments, including '2D echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, and Neurosurgery.

The super specialty hospital has eight specialized departments catering to various critical areas of healthcare. These departments include cardiology, urology, urosurgery, neurology, neurosurgery, neonatology and plastic surgery.