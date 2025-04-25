Superintendent, headmaster sent on leave after beating students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Superintendent and Headmaster of a government hostel in Vaijapur have been sent on compulsory leave for allegedly beating eight students, including a ninth-grader, on April 5.

Superintendent Janardan Gawhane and Headmaster Shivaji Mali reportedly suspected the students of damaging CCTV cameras and pressured them to admit it. The boys were called into a cabin and allegedly assaulted. Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, Pradeep Bhogale, issued the leave orders on Monday following an inquiry.

Earlier, nine security guards had been suspended in the same case. The State Backward Class Commission also sought details of the incident. A non-cognizable offense has been registered, and a three-member committee was formed to investigate. The action follows the pain and fear experienced by the students many from marginalized backgrounds who trusted the hostel as their second home.