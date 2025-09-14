Supernova technical festival at MGM University on September 19–20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School of Engineering and Technology at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University is organizing a two-day technical festival, “Supernova: Spark the Future,” scheduled for September 19 and 20. The festival will be inaugurated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

The registration for the festival was launched by University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Dean H.H. Shinde, Director Parminder Kaur, along with professors, students, and other distinguished guests, were present.

The festival will feature competitions and events such as hackathons, project exhibitions, startup pitching, robo-race, competitive programming, e-sports, technical workshops, and Junior Sharks. Students can register for the festival through the official social media handles of the School of Engineering and Technology.