Supply of 26 MLD water to exceed deadline of Aug 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It was claimed that the city would start receiving additional water from Independence Day. However, as of Friday, there are no signs that this will happen. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s (MJP) newly built 26 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Pharola is still facing persistent problems. The water is not being purified to the required standard, and some amount of turbidity remains. In addition, it is mandatory to obtain certification from the government laboratory at Cantonment that the water is potable. Sources revealed that water samples had not been sent to the laboratory until Wednesday evening.

Last year, the municipal corporation, through contractor D R Mahajan, built a new 7.5 MLD capacity water treatment plant to draw additional water from the Harsul Lake. Its trial run was successfully completed within just 24 hours. To supply the city with extra water, the MJP constructed a treatment plant at Pharola. However, the trials over the past 15 days have failed. It was claimed that the trial would be successful by August 15 and that the city would receive an additional 26 MLD of water.

By the evening of August 13, there were still no positive signs from the trials. The water is not getting purified 100 per cent, and turbid water continues to enter the purification process. Sources said that the flash mixer, alum mixing, and sump level are not matching. Even if the technical faults are fixed within the next two days, the water samples will still have to be sent to the government laboratory at Cantonment, and a report confirming that the water is potable must be obtained.

Efforts by MJP and CSMC

The trial work at the water treatment plant is ongoing. There could be a delay of one or two days. Efforts are being made to rectify the issues detected during the trial. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is also extending all possible support. “Ultimately, the goal of both the municipal corporation and the MJP is for the city to get additional water. It is certain that the extra water will be available soon,” said CSMC administrator G Sreekanth.