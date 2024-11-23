Supporters celebrate outside counting centers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Excitement surged Saturday as election results were counted. Supporters flocked to counting centers, celebrating with each update, especially at SFS High school, where results for Aurangabad East were being declared.

At first, updates in the East constituency were received calmly. However, by evening, BJP supporters, who had been quiet until then, started chanting slogans. AIMIM workers responded with their own slogans. Police had to use mild force to control the situation.

Former corporators requested the crowd to remain calm, urging them to avoid slogans. “We have many students with us today, but tomorrow it could be our turn. Please be patient,” they said. Many youths left the area after this request.

Expensive cars circled the area, with supporters throwing gulal and celebrating, catching the attention of passersby.

A reserved police unit, along with officers from Rajasthan, stood ready to manage the crowd.

Supporters celebrated with saffron and blue flags, throwing flowers and gulal.

Firecrackers went off, and slogans were shouted in joy.

After the results were announced, police cleared the supporters to prevent the situation from escalating.

Some supporters were seen praying for favourable results.

Photo Caption: A view of the area outside the counting centre before the counting began.