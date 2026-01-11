Supporters released in a flurry as “Golden Chicken” held Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The leader nicknamed the “Golden Chicken” (a reference to Uddhav Sena) has reportedly maintained control over Mumbai. After releasing party workers across the state, the group is now heading to “pluck the golden chicken.” Despite these moves, Shinde Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence on Sunday at a public rally that the saffron flag of the Maha Yuti will soon fly over Mumbai.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the city development plan, pending for 33 years, has been approved, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Development Authority has been established, ensuring comprehensive urban development. Industries worth Rs 1 lakh crore have already entered DMIC, with an additional Rs 72,000 crore expected, creating employment opportunities for local youth. Irrigation projects have been implemented, and the Marathwada Water Grid scheme, previously halted, has been revived to address drought in Marathwada. Shinde added that the municipal corporation elections are being contested independently, and to uphold Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s pride, opponents will be cornered while the saffron flag is raised over the corporation. He emphasized that every household must be engaged to win, and deposits of opponents will be forfeited. He also noted that Rs 500 crore was allocated to the People’s Education Society.

Kite cut incident:

During Shinde’s speech, two kites fell into the rally as their strings were cut. Observing this, Shinde asked if the kite belonged to anyone, and the crowd said it belonged to Jalil. Shinde then remarked that their kite had been cut, prompting applause from the attendees.