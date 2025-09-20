Supporting cancer patients across the stateGovernment Cancer Hospital completes 13 years: First hospital in the state to offer six super-specialty courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Cancer Hospital in the city (State Cancer Institute) has completed 13 years and enters its 14th year on Sunday. With its facilities, the hospital has become a major support center not just for Marathwada but for the entire state. Remarkably, it is the first government hospital in the state to start six super-specialty courses.

The proposal to establish a separate government cancer hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was submitted to the government by the city’s then MLA and Minister Rajendra Darda, and follow-up with the then Chief Minister ensured its approval. The Public Health Department allocated land in front of Amkhas Maidan. The hospital received approval in 2008 and began serving patients on September 21, 2012. The hospital has expanded from 100 beds to 300 beds today.

Future facilities

The hospital plans to add PET scan, Separate blood bank, Modular laboratory, Bone marrow transplant, Precision therapy, Genetic laboratory and MR Linac for the patients.

Patient care home for children with cancer

September is observed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The government cancer hospital has proposed a patient care home specifically for children with cancer. Here, young patients will be able to stay with their parents. Through the international organization St. Jude Child Care, arrangements for accommodation, food, education, and recreation will be provided free of cost for children undergoing treatment for 6 to 9 months.

– Dr. Kailas Sharma, Consultant, Cancer Care Project, Maharashtra

Patient care, Research, and Training

Patient care, research, and training are all being actively carried out at the hospital. We are striving to make it an institution that can guide everyone. The number of patients being admitted to the hospital has steadily increased.”

– Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Special Officer, Government Cancer Hospital

Striving to Expand Facilities

We are providing services and facilities at the cancer hospital comparable to corporate hospitals. Because of this hospital, the number of underprivileged cancer patients being referred elsewhere has dropped to less than 1%. We continue to strive to further expand services and facilities.”

– Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean GMCH