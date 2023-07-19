Supreme Court collegium recommends appointment of Adv Deshpande as Judge of Bombay High Court

Aurangabad Bench advocate: In practice for over 32 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Collegium of the Supreme Court has recommended the name of Advocate Manjusha Ajay Deshpande, for appointment as a Judge of the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay HC Collegium had recommended her appointment on September 26, 2022 which was subsequently concurred by the Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa. A report was sought from the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure, Judges of the Supreme Court familiar with the affairs of the Bombay High Court were consulted to assess Deshpande's fitness and suitability for elevation.

In addition to this, then Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay HC Justice SV Gangapurwala submitted a report on May 10, 2023 after discussing the matter with Judges at the Aurangabad Bench. The Supreme Court Collegium took all the material into consideration and Advocate Deshpande fit for elevation. The Collegium noted that Deshpande has been in practice for over 32 years and is well-versed in constitutional and service matters.

The Collegium also considered that elevation of Adv Deshpande as a Judge would contribute to better representation of women on the Bench of the Bombay HC, especially among women lawyers practicing before the Aurangabad Bench.