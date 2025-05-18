Suresh Puri: A guiding light in public relations and education

Dr Shyam Tarke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Suresh Puri, a retired professor from the Mass Communication and Journalism Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, is known for his dedication to journalism, education, and public service. His commitment to mentoring students, promoting Hindi language studies, and supporting aspiring journalists has left a lasting impact.

On May 19, as he turns 76, his legacy continues to inspire. To honour his contributions, senior journalist Amir Habib has been announced as the recipient of the Professor Suresh Puri Public Relations and Community Journalism Award.

Professor Puri prioritized education and social welfare over financial gain. His greatest wealth, he believes, is the success of his students, many of whom hold prestigious positions in India and abroad. He worked tirelessly to make education accessible to students from marginalized backgrounds, ensuring their growth and success.

Puri provided free house accommodation to struggling journalists in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His house, Puri Palace (PP), became a haven for budding media professionals, fostering a culture of mutual support. Many of its residents have since become editors, bureau chiefs, and media entrepreneurs.

His influence extends to social work education, as he played a key role in establishing Marathwada’s first Social Work College in 1980. His dedication to Hindi language education earned him the Hindi Sevi Samman.

Even after retirement, Puri remains deeply connected with his students, supporting them in their careers and lives. His unwavering commitment makes him more than a scholar—he is an institution in himself.

On his 76th birthday, we celebrate his remarkable journey and the lives he has transformed.

(The writer is Assistant Director (Information),

Divisional Information Office, Latur).