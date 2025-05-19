Suresh Puri’s compassion is guiding light for society: Amar Habib

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran journalist Amar Habib said, “ If a teacher lives with compassion along with formal education, the spirit of service naturally takes root in society. The compassion embodied by public relations expert Prof. Suresh Puri serves as a guiding force for society.”

On the occasion of Prof. Suresh Puri’s 75th (Amrit Mahotsav) year, Amar Habib was honoured with the “Public Relations Expert Prof. Suresh Puri People’s Journalism Award” by Shabdavedh Book House on Sunday. The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Chandradev Kawade. Distinguished guests included Dr. Pralhad Lulekar, Dagdu Lomte, Prof. Suresh Puri, Vijaymala Puri, and Prof. Sujata Gore.

“There are anti-farmer laws in existence in the country, which have led to the decline of the agricultural profession. The legacy of Mahatma Phule's ideology has not been carried forward, and as a result, the number of farmer suicides has increased. Today's ceremony is one of compassion and gratitude. The work of Prof. Puri is truly guiding for society. Because of him, many students across different parts of the country are actively engaged in meaningful work today,” pointed out Amar Habib.

Dr. Lulekar remarked that Prof. Puri's home served as a reliable refuge for many university students. Going beyond formal education, he extended help to many and shaped their lives. It is through such a spirit of service that society is built. Prof. Puri’s work is a catalyst for societal change, he added with admiration.

The presidential address and concluding remarks were delivered by Dr. Kawade. Veteran literary figure Dr. Rishikesh Kamble and Dagdu Lomte also shared their thoughts. The citation was read by Dr. Raju Sonawane. Meanwhile, Dr. Maroti Tegampure made an introductory speech, Dr. Sanjay Gaikwad conducted the proceedings, and Vaijnath Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks.

Prominent attendees included author Shahu Patole, publisher Kundalik Atkare, Vasudev Mulate, Joint Director (Information) Shyam Tarke, librarian Pandurang Adsule, Baliram Kinalkar, Prerna Dalvi, Dr. Hasan Inamdar, and many others.