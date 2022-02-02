Surf therapy, Feeling Stressed?

Dr Nikita Raghav

Let’s talk about how going to the beach can lower your cortisol levels.

Cortisol is the stress hormone of the body that can cause a lot of chronic problems.

1.Vitamin D - Sun exposure at the beach can increase your vitamin D levels. In turn, this can lower your cortisol. Sunlight and vitamin D are important to normalize your circadian rhythm, which supports healthy sleep too.

2.Seawater- Saltwater for centuries is known to have healing properties, it contains magnesium, sodium, potassium and selenium. It can help with inflammatory conditions of the body, pain bronchitis, asthma, aches and many more.

3.Sound – The sound of the waves can be really relaxing for your body, it stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system leading to lowering of stress.

4.Breeze - Sea breeze can pick up negative ions from crashing waves. The negative ions tend to increase oxygen in the body, thus improving immune function, reducing inflammation and reducing your risk of depression.

5.Colour - The beach is considered to be a blue space — the sky and water’s, exposure to blue spaces have been linked to overall improved health.

6.Sand – When we imagine the beach, we can all easily feel the warm sand between our toes. The sensation of being barefoot, which has the most nerve endings per square inch compared to the rest of the body, gives a grounding effect, which boosts your mood. This is a phenomenon called ‘earthing’.

Walking 20 minutes along the shoreline can make you feel less isolated, and happier. So, when you are out on the beach soak up, get plenty of vitamin D, be mindful of the sounds and senses around you. You can also try to meditate while lying on the sand with your eyes closed.