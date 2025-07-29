Surge in gunthewari applications following demolition drive

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has launched a campaign to demolish unauthorised constructions along main roads, causing panic among property owners who lack proper building permissions. As a result, there has been a massive surge in Gunthewari applications submitted to the Town Planning section. Between June 30 and July 28, a total of 782 applications were filed, of which 334 have already been approved. This has brought in ₹5.62 crore in revenue for the municipal corporation; a record number of applications in the corporation's history.

Over the years, a large number of unauthorised settlements have developed around the city. To address this, the Gunthewari Act was introduced to regularise open plots and unauthorised constructions in such areas. The municipal corporation has been implementing this act for the past 15 years, but very few citizens came forward to apply. Even after the administration offered discounts on Gunthewari charges multiple times, the response remained poor.

However, things changed drastically after June 20, when the corporation demolished over 5,000 properties along major roads. This created a sense of fear among the public, leading to a surge in applications from June 30 onwards. The Town Planning section has been receiving 40 to 60 applications daily. So far, 334 applications have been approved, generating significant revenue.

Documents required for Gunthewari approval?

If it's an open plot. The documents required includes 7/12 land extract or PR card, affidavit on registered bond paper, Plot map, copy of the Development Plan (old or new), if next to a DP road, documentation of the road alignment, if construction is unauthorised then enclose measurement map, a complete proposal prepared by a licensed architect, Google map location, Electricity bill dated before December 31, 2020, Property tax receipt and registered sale deed on bond paper.

Where is Gunthewari not applicable?

Inside core village areas (Gaothan), slum settlements, plots on Waqf Board lands, constructions on DP roads, Constructions on land reserved by the municipal corporation and buildings constructed near drains.

Efforts for Gaothan regularisation

According to sources from the CSMC’s Town Planning section, many houses in the old city do not have building permissions; these are properties built before the municipal council was formed. While these properties are taxed, they remain unauthorised. The corporation is now trying to regularise these Gaothan-area properties. A policy decision under state government guidance is expected soon.