Surgeons Association to train workers of toll booths & petrol pumps to save accident victims' lives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The new highways pass outside the city. Due to this, it takes time for accident victims to get first aid. To overcome this situation, employees of toll booths, petrol pumps, restaurants and highway maintenance and repair workers will be trained in 'Basic Life Support Skills'. This will help reduce deaths. The first experiment project will be implemented on Samruddhi Highway,” said Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, president of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI)

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Dr Pravin Suryawanshi said surgeons from different parts of the country would arrive here for the valedictory ceremony of the ‘Surgeons Week’ to be organised here on June 15.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, Aurangabad Surgical Society (ASS) president Dr Satyajit Pathrikar, Secretary Dr Mangesh Tandale, Dr Naveen Kasliwal, Dr Swaroop Borade were present at the briefing.

Pravin Suryawanshi said accidents increased due to the high speed of the vehicles. “Casualties have also increased. In the year 2000, the mortality rate of accident victims was 20 per cent. In 2020, this death rate has increased to 36 percent. One of the reasons is the distance between highways and hospitals. The Basic Life Support Skills help to save the life of victims of accidents,” he said.

The ASI has also designed an 'Essential Trauma Life Care Support' course for the staff of the trauma centre. Along with this, a special App has been prepared for the surgeons.

The course and the App will be inaugurated at the valedictory ceremony to be held in the city on June 15. A ‘Communication Skills’ course will also be started for the doctors to deal with the relatives of patients in crucial hours.