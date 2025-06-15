Surgeons’ Day Today: Quality not cost important in healthcare: Dr Suryawanshi; ASI prez says business interests must be kept out of healthcare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: When medicines fail, surgery often becomes the only cure. Today, the scope of surgery extends from treating complex diseases to cosmetic procedures. Over 40,000 surgeons in India perform more than 20 types of surgeries. They are part of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), which is currently headed by noted city-based surgeon Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, the 10th doctor from Maharashtra to lead the organisation. Under his leadership, ASI has decided to observe June 15 as Surgeons’ Day. To mark the occasion, surgeons from across the country will gather in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with Lokmat Times, Dr Suryawanshi, who is also Deputy Dean at MGM Medical College, provides insights on various aspects of field of medicine and surgery. Following are excerpts:

Specialisation in modern surgery

Thirty to forty years ago, general surgeons handled all operations. With technological advancement, multiple super-specialties have emerged. There are now about 12 to 15 broad surgical disciplines and nearly 20 specialised branches.

Fear of surgery among patients

In 99% of cases, surgery is the last resort. We always try to treat the illness without surgery first. But surgery today is far safer and less painful - anaesthesia is advanced, recovery is faster, and side effects are fewer.

Rising costs of surgery

Earlier, surgery was skill-based; now it’s technology-intensive. Setting up an appendix surgery facility once cost ₹60,000, now it’s ₹60 lakh. Despite rising bills, a surgeon’s share has dropped from 30% to 10–12%. Insurance firms, TPAs, and corporates now consume 50% of patient costs - without directly offering care. To reduce costs, business interests must be kept out of healthcare. Pricing should reflect service quality - this must be measured and standardised.

Pressure on surgeons

The doctor-patient bond has weakened. Financial stress and societal expectations are rising. Sadly, many conflicts today are fuelled by outsiders who have nothing to do with the patient or profession. Medicine runs on trust. When that erodes, both doctors and patients suffer.

The future: Minimally invasive and preventive

Surgery has evolved from crude procedures to minimally invasive methods. Immunotherapy now boosts the body’s own defences. Yoga and exercise help prevent illness. But once pathological changes set in, some form of intervention - be it allopathy or naturopathy - is necessary. Illness can’t always be avoided, as pathogens are part of our ecosystem.