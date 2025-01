Surja Marmat passes away at 70

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Surja Ramchandra Marmat, aged 70, passed away on Sunday at 6 am following a brief illness.

She is survived by her son, Sunil Marmat, and daughters, Rekha Banswal and Shila Sankhla. Her last rites will be performed on the same day at 1.30 pm at the crematorium in Padgaon.