Survey not mandatory for land above standard size

ID details must be clear

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Land transactions involving plots equal to or above 20 gunthas for dry-crop (jirayat) land and 10 gunthas for irrigated (bagayat) land do not require a survey map from the Land Records Department, clarified Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Stamps and Registration.

He told Lokmat that new documentation norms under Section 21 of the Registration Act will apply only after official notification. Recent amendments requiring survey maps have caused a decline in registrations, but no new documents have been added yet, he said, adding that the matter is under review at the state level.

As per the amendment, all property documents must now carry clear and sufficient identification details—such as survey numbers, village, project name, flat/floor details—depending on rural or urban type. However, the list of required documents remains unchanged for now.

A land survey becomes mandatory only if the plot is smaller than the standard area i.e., less than 20 gunthas (jirayat) or 10 gunthas (bagayat) as per the Land Fragmentation Act.

— Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Stamps and Registration