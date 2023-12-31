Survey on backwardness of Maratha community to be conducted in New Year

Commission's video conference: Revenue, ZP officials in attendance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Backward Classes Commission has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive survey on the backwardness of the Maratha community in the upcoming new year. The survey will be based on economic, educational, and social criteria, and aims to determine the eligibility for reservation of the Maratha community.

In a recent video conference, the chairman of the State Commission for Backward Classes, Justice (Retd) Sunil Shukre, presided over a meeting attended by all district collectors and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers.

The commission has made necessary preparations for the survey process. During the video conference, chairman Shukre and other officials finalized the criteria for assessing social backwardness, which will be assigned specific marks. Additionally, academic criteria will consist of six points, also to be marked, while financial criteria will be evaluated based on six points. The survey will involve filling out a comprehensive questionnaire with a total of 250 marks. The Gokhale Institute has provided the survey samples, and the actual survey work will commence once the software is ready. The survey will be conducted through door-to-door visits.

Sources from the district administration have revealed that once the software is available, officials and employees of the revenue administration in Pune will receive training on conducting the survey. The survey is expected to provide valuable insights into the backwardness of the Maratha community and aid in determining appropriate reservation policies.