Sushila Kulkarni passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sushila Anantrao Kulkarni (Patil), a resident of N-11 Hudco passed away on Wednesday evening. She was 74 and leaves behind Pradnya Santosh Kulkarni, Renuka Swapnil Kulkarni and extended family. The last rites will be performed on her at N-11 crematorium at 10 am on February 8.