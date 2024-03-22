Suspended cop, one other held for murdering Sajapur businessman

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crime branch police have arrested a suspended police personnel and his accomplice on charge of murdering the businessman in Sajapur, under the aegis of taking revenge for befriending his wife.

The suspended police amaldar Rameshwar Sitaram Kale (35) had shot Sachin Sahebrao Narode (37) with a pistol with the help of his friend Laxman Namdeo Jagtap (24) on Sunday evening near his house in Sajapur.

Rameshwar was unhappy that Sachin was maintaining a friendship with his deserted wife. Besides, he got suspended for two times. Hence holding Sachin responsible for all the tension and ups and downs in his life, the accused bought the pistol one week ago and killed him.

It may be noted that Sachin was staying with his parents and 12-year-old daughter in Sajapur. His father was a retired headmaster. Following a domestic quarrel, he got divorced from his wife in 2019. Earlier, in 2014, he started a two-wheeler showroom at Devgaon Rangari but was closed down after some days. Later on, he started a steel furniture manufacturing unit in Sajapur, but five months ago, it was also closed down. On Sunday (March 17) at 8 pm, he was shot with a pistol in his head from behind at a distance away from his house. The unidentified accused had placed the pistol on the back of his head and shot him. Hence the police launched to identify the assailants.

Rameshwar was working in the jurisdiction of the Vaijapur sub-divisional police office (SDPO). He and Sachin have been fast friends since 2013. In 2014, Rameshwar got married to a lady constable. However, after some time, Rameshwar hid his first marriage and got involved in a love relationship with another girl. Rameshwar went to the house of that girl and created a ruckus. Hence the case of molestation was registered against him.

In the meantime, Rameshwar’s wife got fed up of her husband’s attitude. She got separated from him in 2018. Accordingly, this led to the development of friendship between Sachin and Rameshwar’s wife.

In 2022, Rameshwar got suspended for collecting ‘haftas’ in connection with illegal sand mining. After a few months, he was trapped in the ACB net. Hence he was suspended twice and he started getting tense.

The growing friendship with his wife was undigestable for Rameshwar. He started harbouring grudge and anger in his mind against Sachin. Besides, his wife had also blocked his mobile number and severed the communications.

For the last few days, Rameshwar started to threaten his wife in one family group on social media. He started updating his status on WhatsApp (DP) mentioning words like he will not tolerate and he will take revenge, etc.

Rameshwar befriended the debt-ridden Laxman three months ago. Rameshwar repaid his loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. He also allowed him to live in his house and won his trust. He convinced Laxman explaining how Sachin had cheated and destroyed him.

One month ago, Rameshwar had burnt the car of Sachin. The latter was aware of who had done the crime, but he did not reveal the name of Rameshwar before the police.

Rameshwar, through Laxman, understood the daily routine of Sachin. Accordingly, for the last 15 days, he and Laxman have been moving around near the house of Sachin with a sharp-edged knife and steel rod in the hope of getting an opportunity to kill him. On Sunday, he got the chance and he committed the crime. The bullet got pierced in the head of Sachin and stuck in the forehead.

It may be noted that the crime branch senior police inspector Sandeep Gurme along with his team comprising API Sudhir Wagh, Vinayak Shelke, Kashinath Mahandule, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, and Pravin Wagh started the investigation from the day of the crime (Sunday). They came to know from Sachin's father about the connection and dispute between Rameshwar, his wife, and Sachin. The crime branch detained Rameshwar on Monday evening (6 pm) for inquiry. He was investigated for three days at a stretch to obtain the order of crime done and ample evidence as proof of it. Later on, the police learnt about the involvement of Laxman and also detained him on Thursday. He spilled the beans and confessed to the murder.