Suspended policeman severely beats student

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

A policeman of the Aurangabad rural police force was suspended three days back by SP Manish Kalyaniya for manhandling a policeman of Kranti Chowk police station and obstructing the government work a few days back. The same policeman and his friends severely beat an engineering student at Akashwani Chowk at around 1 am on Monday. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station against the suspended policeman Sahebrao Ekhare (32), Pankaj Patil and Ravi Jadhav (all residents of Kailasnagar).

Police said, engineering student Mayur Salunke and his brother at around 1 am went to Akashwani Chowk on the bike, where they were stopped by three persons. They severely beat both of them.

Meanwhile a patrolling vehicle came there and took the three persons in their custody. A case has been registered against them.

A few days back, Ekhare manhandled and abused a constable of Kranti Chowk police station Sajansingh Dobhal who was asking the pan koisk owner to shut down their koisk due to late night. A case was registered against Ekhare for creating obstruction in government work. A detailed report was sent to SP Kalwaniya, who suspended him on September 23.

Earlier, a rape case has been registered against Ekhare with Jinsipolice station in 2016 and of fight in 2019 and 2022. Similarly, a case was also registered in 2018 with Jawaharnagar police station.