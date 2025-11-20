Suspension of 8 KES employees withdrawn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The management of Kohinoor Education Society (KES) has withdrawn the suspension of eight employees of Kohinoor College, including the vice-principal, after the court orders.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court issued directives to prevent the messy management of KES. The office-bearers of the KES informed the college and the petitioner employees about the withdrawal of suspension through mail.

What was the incident?

KES president Mazhar Khan and Secretary Asma Khan locked Kohinoor College, forcing students, teaching and non-teaching employees to wait outside.

The HC bench comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade directed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and the office of the Joint Director of the Higher Education Department to file a reply. As per the court orders, both institutions filed their replies.

The university committee issued instructions that the college should continue to function normally and the bank account of the college should be handled only by the Principal. The HC upheld its orders. The bench prohibited the president and the secretary of the KES from visiting the college. Adv Harshal Ranveer appeared for the education society while adv Shambhuraje Deshmukh argued on behalf of the petitioners.