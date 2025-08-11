Suspension orders yet to be served on Executive Engineer of ZP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the legislative session, the suspension of Zilla Parishad Construction Department Executive Engineer Sukhdev Kakad was announced by Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore.

A month has passed, but Kakad has not been suspended yet. Notably, his office interference has also been stopped since July 7.

Meanwhile, Kakad had gone on leave due to this action of the administration. Now, his leave has also ended. So, he had come to the ZP to join on Monday. But the administration did not give him permission.

Before the construction of the ZP School at Lasur Station in Gangapur teshil and the Primary Health Centre building at Gurudhanora was completed, bills worth about 1.47 crores were given to the concerned contractor.

On a starred question asked by MLC Satish Chavan in the legislative session, Rural Development Minister Gore said that it was recorded in the measurement book an assessment of more than the work actually done.

Payments were approved even without photos and test reports of the work. Executive Engineer Kakad and Branch Engineer S. N. Patil were suspended and an account-wise investigation was conducted, as per the reply given in the House.

Meanwhile, in this case, the ZP administration had already taken suspension action against Branch Engineer Patil. Following the decision of the legislative session, the charge of Executive Engineer Kakad has been handed over to Deputy Engineer Pable.