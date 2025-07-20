‘Swadhar’ scholarship: 2 K students correct errors in 8 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 2,000 students corrected the errors in their Swadhar scholarship applications and submitted them to the district office of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) during the last eight days. The online applications forms of 4,500 students were sent back due to errors.

The SWD extended the last date up to July 31 to corret the errors in the applications offline. The SWD implemented the online application process for Swadhar Scholarship from the academic year 2024-25. For this year, 9,000 students from the district applied online.

The applications of 4,500 students were sent back in February-March to their logins to correct errors in the application.

The messages were also given on mobile phones about erros. However, in view of the examinations, students forgot to correct the errors.

The Social Welfare Commissionerate announced the last date of June 10 to correct the errors in the ‘Swadhar’ scholarship application and on the last day, while students across the State were trying to correct the errors online, the portal broke down.

As a result, 1500 students from the district could correct the errors, while 3,500 students were unable to do so. This made students upset. Finally, the Social Welfare Commissioner gave the students the opportunity to correct the errors in the application form offline ten days ago.

Meanwhile, students who want to avail the benefits of the Swadhar scheme in the academic year 2025-26 will have to first fill the online application form for government hostel admission. After that, a copy of the offline application along with all the documents can be submitted to the Social Welfare District Office. “However, this process will start from September,” said officers sources.

Box

Funds lying unused

The SWD has a fund of Rs 19 crore lying for Swadhar scholarship. The regional office of this department has received funds from various schemes and another fund of about Rs 5 crore can be received for this scholarship. The process of depositing the scholarship funds in the accounts of eligible students for the year 2024-25 will soon be implemented.