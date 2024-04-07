Swami Atmananda’s sessions on Bhagwad Geeta & leadership held

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) conducted a series of eight seminars from March 30 to April 3 focusing on the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and its application in inspired leadership.

Poojya Swami Atmananda Saraswatiji, the founder of Vedanta Ashram, Indore and Karmotkarsha LLP, shared his profound insights into the integration of profound, timeless reality elucidated in our Bhartiya scriptures with modern leadership practices.

The series, aimed at enlightening emerging leaders, professionals, and students, was hosted across various prestigious venues, including NSBT's campus, the Aurangabad Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Government Engineering College, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Marathwada Zonal Council and some corporate houses.

The sessions were designed to explore the essence of the Bhagavad Gita, emphasising its relevance in today's fast-paced and complex professional environments.