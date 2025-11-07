Swarasiddhanath Maharaj music festival today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The “Swarasiddhanath Maharaj Music Festival,” bringing together Indian classical music, devotion, and spirituality, is being organized in the city on Saturday (Nov 8). This musical event is being held by Shri Shankar Kundalini Awakening and Research Trust, with Lokmat as the media partner.

The music festival will begin at 5 pm at Tapdiya Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazaar. In this unforgettable musical journey, renowned vocalist Vidushi Minakshi Choudhari will enchant the audience with her melodious voice, while “Maharashtra Ratna” Acharya Prabhritt and his music group will present a performance filled with devotional and spiritual depth. The festival, aimed at creating spiritual awakening through music, is expected to bring peace of mind and inspiration to the audience.

1. Entry is for pass holders only. Some seats are reserved for invitees.

2. Please bring your entry pass while attending the event. One pass is valid for one person only.

3. Please occupy your seat 15 minutes before the program begins. Seating will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

4. All rights of the program are reserved by the organizers.

Saturday, November 8, 5 pm – Tapdiya Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazaar

Free entry will be available for all to this event. For more information, please contact 8010278781.